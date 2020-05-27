A Director at Royal Caribbean (RCL) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Royal Caribbean (RCL), Donald Thompson, bought shares of RCL for $972.4K.

Following this transaction Donald Thompson’s holding in the company was increased by 221.66% to a total of $1.44 million.

The company has a one-year high of $135.32 and a one-year low of $19.25. Currently, Royal Caribbean has an average volume of 31.87M. RCL’s market cap is $10.38 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 51.40.

Nine different firms, including Barclays and Credit Suisse, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.55, reflecting a 9.3% upside.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a global cruise vacation company. It operates global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

