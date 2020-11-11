A Director at Rogers (ROG) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Rogers (ROG), Peter C. Wallace, sold shares of ROG for $627.3K.

Following Peter C. Wallace’s last ROG Sell transaction on June 01, 2017, the stock climbed by 23.8%. In addition to Peter C. Wallace, one other ROG executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $138.99 and a one-year low of $75.72. ROG’s market cap is $2.48 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 399.80. Currently, Rogers has an average volume of 156.10K.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy ROG with a $160.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on Rogers has been negative according to 49 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions, which enables connectivity for applications including communications infrastructure, automotive, connected services, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace and defense. The EMS segment comprises elastomeric material solutions for critical cushioning, sealing, impact protection, and vibration management applications. The Other segment consists elastomer components for applications in ground transportation, office equipment, consumer and other markets. The company was founded by Peter Rogers in 1832 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.