A Director at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF), Franklin Crail, sold shares of RMCF for $57.13K.

In addition to Franklin Crail, 3 other RMCF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

RMCF’s market cap is $51M and the company has a P/E ratio of 26.41. Currently, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has an average volume of 20.35K. The company has a one-year high of $9.90 and a one-year low of $8.06.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $152.3K worth of RMCF shares and purchased $23.64K worth of RMCF shares. The insider sentiment on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has been negative according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

