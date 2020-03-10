A Director at RLI (RLI) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at RLI (RLI), Michael Angelina, bought shares of RLI for $61.39K.

This recent transaction increases Michael Angelina’s holding in the company by 5.2% to a total of $1.23 million.

The company has a one-year high of $99.93 and a one-year low of $68.79. RLI’s market cap is $3.42B and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.72. Currently, RLI has an average volume of 228.69K.

The insider sentiment on RLI has been negative according to 73 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance.