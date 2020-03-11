A Director at Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Riverview Bancorp (RVSB), Gerald Lee Nies, bought shares of RVSB for $18.39K.

Following this transaction Gerald Lee Nies’ holding in the company was increased by 1.92% to a total of $1.02 million. In addition to Gerald Lee Nies, one other RVSB executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Riverview Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $15.93 million and quarterly net profit of $4.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.12 million and had a net profit of $4.39 million. Currently, Riverview Bancorp has an average volume of 51.89K. RVSB’s market cap is $137.4M and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.03.

The insider sentiment on Riverview Bancorp has been positive according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Gerald Lee Nies’ trades have generated a -5.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It focuses on providing service and financial products to commercial and retail customers. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.