A Director at Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Riverview Bancorp (RVSB), Bradley Carlson, bought shares of RVSB for $9,723.

Following this transaction Bradley Carlson’s holding in the company was increased by 20.86% to a total of $59.77K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Riverview Bancorp has an average volume of 30.66K. RVSB’s market cap is $107 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.00. The company has a one-year high of $8.70 and a one-year low of $4.05.

The insider sentiment on Riverview Bancorp has been positive according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It focuses on providing service and financial products to commercial and retail customers. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.