A Director at Ritter Pharmaceuticals is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Ritter Pharmaceuticals (RTTR), Noah Doyle, exercised options to buy 500,000 RTTR shares at $0.15 a share, for a total transaction value of $75K.

Following this transaction Noah Doyle’s holding in the company was increased by 67.63% to a total of $350.7K.

The company has a one-year high of $1.35 and a one-year low of $0.15.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of novel therapeutic products which modulate the human gut microbiome to treat digestive disorders and gastrointestinal diseases. It focuses on the development and commercialization of RP-G28.