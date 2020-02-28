A Director at Ribbon Communications (RBBN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Ribbon Communications (RBBN), Richard J. Lynch, bought shares of RBBN for $89.5K.

This recent transaction increases Richard J. Lynch’s holding in the company by 16.96% to a total of $541.4K. This is Lynch’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TXCCQ back in February 2013

Currently, Ribbon Communications has an average volume of 337.94K. The company has a one-year high of $5.93 and a one-year low of $2.44.

Ribbon Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of software solutions to telecommunications, wireless and cable service providers, and enterprises across industry verticals. Its software product lines enabling network transformation, mobile network evolution and interconnect solutions include Ribbon’s call session controllers, media gateways, signaling, policy and routing software and session border controller software products. The company was founded on May 19, 2017 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.