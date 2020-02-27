A Director at Repligen (RGEN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Repligen (RGEN), John Cox, sold shares of RGEN for $413.5K.

This is Cox’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on BIIB back in February 2012 In addition to John Cox, one other RGEN executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Repligen’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $69.47 million and quarterly net profit of $3.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $51.94 million and had a net profit of $5.64 million. The company has a one-year high of $109.94 and a one-year low of $52.87. Currently, Repligen has an average volume of 373.93K.

The insider sentiment on Repligen has been neutral according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Repligen Corp. provides advanced bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. The firm serves through the following product lines: Chromatography; Filtration; and OEM Products (Proteins).