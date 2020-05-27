A Director at Repligen (RGEN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Repligen (RGEN), Nicolas Barthelemy, bought shares of RGEN for $142.8K.

Following Nicolas Barthelemy’s last RGEN Buy transaction on August 31, 2018, the stock climbed by 78.5%. Following this transaction Nicolas Barthelemy’s holding in the company was increased by 59.18% to a total of $355.2K.

Based on Repligen’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $76.09 million and quarterly net profit of $9.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $60.63 million and had a net profit of $8.05 million. The company has a one-year high of $143.93 and a one-year low of $68.39. Currently, Repligen has an average volume of 545.45K.

Starting in July 2019, RGEN received 18 Buy ratings in a row. Four different firms, including Leerink Partners and Stephens, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $141.00, reflecting a 1.9% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3.59M worth of RGEN shares and purchased $142.8K worth of RGEN shares. The insider sentiment on Repligen has been negative according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Repligen Corp. provides advanced bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. The firm serves through the following product lines: Chromatography; Filtration; and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs. The Filtration products offer a number of advantages to manufacturers of biologic drugs at volumes that span from pilot studies to clinical and commercial-scale production. The OEM products are represented by Protein A affinity ligands, which are a critical component of Protein A chromatography resins used in downstream purification, and cell culture growth factor products. The company was founded by Alexander G. Rich and Paul R. Schimmel in May 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.