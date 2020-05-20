A Director at Rent-A-Center (RCII) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Rent-A-Center (RCII), Michael Gade, bought shares of RCII for $37.42K.

Following this transaction Michael Gade’s holding in the company was increased by 66.67% to a total of $97.52K. This is Gade’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on PPIH back in June 2016

Based on Rent-A-Center’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $668 million and quarterly net profit of $40.49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $662 million and had a net profit of $1.66 million. The company has a one-year high of $31.14 and a one-year low of $11.69. Currently, Rent-A-Center has an average volume of 425.88K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.75, reflecting a -15.9% downside. Four different firms, including Raymond James and Stephens, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Michael Gade's trades have generated a 16.1% average return based on past transactions.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements that allow the customer to obtain ownership of the merchandise at the conclusion of an agreed upon rental period. It operates through the following segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. The Core U.S. segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The Acceptance Now segment offers an on-site rent-to-own option at a third-party retailer’s location. The Mexico segment consists of its company-owned rent-to-own stores in Mexico. The Franchising segment use Rent-A-Center’s, ColorTyme’s, and RimTyme’s trade names, service marks, trademarks and logos, and operate under distinctive operating procedures and standards. The company was founded by Mark E. Speese on September 16, 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.