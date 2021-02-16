A Director at Renasant (RNST) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Renasant (RNST), John Foy, sold shares of RNST for $259.1K.

Following John Foy’s last RNST Sell transaction on May 14, 2020, the stock climbed by 18.4%. This is Foy’s first Sell trade following 6 Buy transactions.

Based on Renasant’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $171 million and quarterly net profit of $31.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $146 million and had a net profit of $38.42 million. The company has a one-year high of $39.79 and a one-year low of $18.22. RNST’s market cap is $2.17 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 25.90.

The insider sentiment on Renasant has been negative according to 63 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services through its the Renasant Bank. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. The Insurance segment includes full service insurance agency offering lines of commercial and personal insurance. The Wealth Management segment provides fiduciary services and administer qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts and estates. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tupelo, MS.