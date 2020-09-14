A Director at Regis (RGS) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Regis (RGS), David Patrick Williams, sold shares of RGS for $247.6K.

This is Williams’ first Sell trade following 6 Buy transactions. This is Williams’ first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on CHE back in November 2018

The company has a one-year high of $23.27 and a one-year low of $4.22. Currently, Regis has an average volume of 568.10K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $247.6K worth of RGS shares and purchased $32.5K worth of RGS shares.

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The Company-Owned Salons segment offers hair care and beauty services and retail products to customers in United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The Franchise Salons segment runs businesses located in strip center locations and Walmart Supercenters. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts. The company was founded by Paul Kunin and Florence Kunin in 1922 and is headquartered in Edina, MN.