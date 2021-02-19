A Director at Regional Management (RM) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Regional Management (RM), Alvaro Demolina, sold shares of RM for $778.1K.

Following Alvaro Demolina’s last RM Sell transaction on May 06, 2016, the stock climbed by 16.4%. This is Demolina’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on DHCPQ back in May 2016

Based on Regional Management’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $88.19 million and quarterly net profit of $14.35 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $87.7 million and had a net profit of $15.68 million. The company has a one-year high of $34.15 and a one-year low of $10.33. Currently, Regional Management has an average volume of 30.63K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.00, reflecting a -11.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Regional Management has been negative according to 49 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Alvaro Demolina's trades have generated a -5.5% average return based on past transactions.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. Its products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.