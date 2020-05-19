A Director at Regional Management (RM) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Regional Management (RM), Roel Campos, bought shares of RM for $187K.

This recent transaction increases Roel Campos’ holding in the company by 47.99% to a total of $864.9K. In addition to Roel Campos, 6 other RM executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Regional Management’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $85.92 million and GAAP net loss of -$6,325,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $72.03 million and had a net profit of $8.11 million. The company has a one-year high of $34.93 and a one-year low of $10.33. RM’s market cap is $175 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.10.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.67, reflecting a -19.6% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $538.4K worth of RM shares and purchased $1.51M worth of RM shares. The insider sentiment on Regional Management has been positive according to 49 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. Its products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.