A Director at Regeneron (REGN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Regeneron (REGN), George Sing, bought shares of REGN for $3.52M.

Following this transaction George Sing’s holding in the company was increased by 35.54% to a total of $3.72 million. This is Sing’s first Buy trade following 7 Sell transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Regeneron’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.95 billion and quarterly net profit of $897 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.58 billion and had a net profit of $193 million. The company has a one-year high of $664.64 and a one-year low of $271.37. Currently, Regeneron has an average volume of 992.21K.

10 different firms, including Barclays and BMO Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 19 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $653.82, reflecting a -6.3% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $37.55M worth of REGN shares and purchased $3.52M worth of REGN shares. The insider sentiment on Regeneron has been negative according to 107 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The company was founded by Alferd G. Gilman, Leonard S. Schleifer, and Eric M. Shooter on January 8, 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.

Read More on REGN: