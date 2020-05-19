A Director at Redwood (RWT) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Redwood (RWT), Fred Matera, bought shares of RWT for $49.27K.

Following this transaction Fred Matera’s holding in the company was increased by 101.63% to a total of $95.69K.

The company has a one-year high of $18.01 and a one-year low of $2.14.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.00, reflecting a -34.5% downside. Starting in February 2020, RWT received 8 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including Credit Suisse and JMP Securities, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc. engages in the business of investing in mortgages and other real estate-related assets. It operates through the following segments: Investment Portfolio and Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment includes a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) retained from its Sequoia securitizations, as well as RMBS issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments. The Mortgage Banking segment consists of operating a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. The company was founded by George E. Bull III, Douglas B. Hansen and Frederick H. Borden on April 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA.