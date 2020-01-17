A Director at Realpage is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Realpage (RP), Peter Gyenes, exercised options to buy 60,000 RP shares at $7.50 a share, for a total transaction value of $450K. The options were close to expired and Peter Gyenes retained stocks.

This recent transaction increases Peter Gyenes’ holding in the company by 107.09% to a total of $6.68 million. This is Gyenes’ first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on PEGA back in June 2018

Based on Realpage’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $255 million and quarterly net profit of $11.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $227 million and had a net profit of $6.27 million. The company has a one-year high of $65.92 and a one-year low of $51.65. Currently, Realpage has an average volume of 488.69K.

The insider sentiment on Realpage has been negative according to 74 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

RealPage, Inc. engages in the provison of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It offers on asset optimization, asset and investment management, property management, resident services, and leasing and marketing solutions. The company was founded by Stephen T. Winn in November 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.