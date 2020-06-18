A Director at Rare Element Resources is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Rare Element Resources (REEMF), Lowell Shonk, exercised options to buy 30,000 REEMF shares at $0.53 a share, for a total transaction value of $15.9K. The options were close to expired and Lowell Shonk retained stocks.

This recent transaction increases Lowell Shonk’s holding in the company by 100% to a total of $52.2K. In addition to Lowell Shonk, 8 other REEMF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Rare Element Resources has an average volume of 72.69K. The company has a one-year high of $1.25 and a one-year low of $0.20. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.73.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $348.4K worth of REEMF shares and purchased $68.9K worth of REEMF shares. The insider sentiment on Rare Element Resources has been negative according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.