A Director at Quotient Technology (QUOT) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Quotient Technology (QUOT), Andrew Gessow, bought shares of QUOT for $49K.

This recent transaction increases Andrew Gessow’s holding in the company by 1.79% to a total of $2.79 million.

Based on Quotient Technology’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $119 million and GAAP net loss of $9.56 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $107 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.5 million. Currently, Quotient Technology has an average volume of 352.11K. The company has a one-year high of $11.99 and a one-year low of $6.92.

The insider sentiment on Quotient Technology has been negative according to 90 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Quotient Technology, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions.