A Director at Quidel (QDEL) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Quidel (QDEL), Mary Lake Polan, sold shares of QDEL for $1.37M.

Following Mary Lake Polan’s last QDEL Sell transaction on January 09, 2020, the stock climbed by 106.4%. In addition to Mary Lake Polan, one other QDEL executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Quidel’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $175 million and quarterly net profit of $40.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $148 million and had a net profit of $24.84 million. The company has a one-year high of $210.81 and a one-year low of $52.50. QDEL’s market cap is $7.67 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 101.90.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Sell with an average price target of $124.00, reflecting a 67.7% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.37M worth of QDEL shares and purchased $138.4K worth of QDEL shares. The insider sentiment on Quidel has been positive according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

