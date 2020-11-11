A Director at Quanta Services (PWR) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Quanta Services (PWR), Worthing F. Jackman, sold shares of PWR for $1.14M.

Following Worthing F. Jackman’s last PWR Sell transaction on November 27, 2012, the stock climbed by 41.7%. In addition to Worthing F. Jackman, 7 other PWR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $70.32 and a one-year low of $23.77. PWR’s market cap is $9.25 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 24.20.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $70.33, reflecting a -6.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Quanta Services has been negative according to 65 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Quanta Services, Inc. engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It also focuses on the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of infrastructure within each of the industries it serves. It operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Industrial Infrastructure Services segment. The Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry. The Pipeline and Industrial Infrastructure Services segment offers infrastructure solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products. The company was founded by Kevin D. Miller, Steven P. Colmar, William G. Parkhouse and John R. Colson on August 19, 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.