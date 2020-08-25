A Director at Quanta Services (PWR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Quanta Services (PWR), John Michal Conaway, bought shares of PWR for $405.

Following John Michal Conaway’s last PWR Buy transaction on August 14, 2017, the stock climbed by 14.3%. This is Conaway’s first Buy trade following 7 Sell transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $51.14 and a one-year low of $23.77. Currently, Quanta Services has an average volume of 985.72K. PWR’s market cap is $6.84 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.80.

Starting in September 2019, PWR received 41 Buy ratings in a row. Six different firms, including B.Riley FBR and Citigroup, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $52.57, reflecting a -4.9% downside.

John Michal Conaway's trades have generated a -2.8% average return based on past transactions.

Quanta Services, Inc. engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It also focuses on the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of infrastructure within each of the industries it serves. It operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Industrial Infrastructure Services segment. The Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry. The Pipeline and Industrial Infrastructure Services segment offers infrastructure solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products. The company was founded by Kevin D. Miller, Steven P. Colmar, William G. Parkhouse and John R. Colson on August 19, 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.