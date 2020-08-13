A Director at Pure Cycle (PCYO) is Buying Shares

On August 11, a Director at Pure Cycle (PCYO), Harrison Augur, bought shares of PCYO for $9,175.

This recent transaction increases Harrison Augur’s holding in the company by 2.08% to a total of $1.19 million. In addition to Harrison Augur, one other PCYO executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Pure Cycle has an average volume of 52.87K. The company has a one-year high of $13.83 and a one-year low of $7.18. PCYO’s market cap is $231 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 25.30.

The insider sentiment on Pure Cycle has been positive according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the provision of wholesale water and wastewater services. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Utilities, and Land Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Utilities segment focuses on customers of governmental entities, commercial and industrial customers through designing, engineering, constructing, operating and maintaining water and wastewater systems it owns as well as systems owned by others. The Land Development segment develops raw land by constructing infrastructure, including over-lot grading, wet and dry utility installation, storm water facilities, roads, parks and open space and other community improvements, to deliver finished lots to national home builders, as well as commercial and retail pad sites on its Sky Ranch land holdings. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Watkins, CO.