A Director at Pure Cycle is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Pure Cycle (PCYO), Harrison Augur, exercised options to buy 2,500 PCYO shares at $2.88 a share, for a total transaction value of $7,200. The options were close to expired and Harrison Augur retained stocks.

Following Harrison Augur’s last PCYO Buy transaction on January 07, 2019, the stock climbed by 2.7%. Following this transaction Harrison Augur’s holding in the company was increased by 2.21% to a total of $1.47 million.

Based on Pure Cycle’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending August 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $9.47 million and quarterly net profit of $2.22 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.07 million and had a net profit of $634K. PCYO’s market cap is $302.4M and the company has a P/E ratio of 76.96. The company has a one-year high of $12.88 and a one-year low of $9.20.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $5.38M worth of PCYO shares and purchased $7,200 worth of PCYO shares.

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the provision of wholesale water and wastewater services. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Utilities, and Land Development segments.