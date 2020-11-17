A Director at PTC (PTC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at PTC (PTC), Robert Schechter, sold shares of PTC for $287.3K.

Following Robert Schechter’s last PTC Sell transaction on November 30, 2018, the stock climbed by 12.0%.

Based on PTC’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $352 million and quarterly net profit of $34.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $295 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.76 million. The company has a one-year high of $99.23 and a one-year low of $43.90. Currently, PTC has an average volume of 697.09K.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold PTC with a $89.00 price target. Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $94.50, reflecting a 2.2% upside.

PTC, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.