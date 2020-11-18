A Director at Psychemedics (PMD) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Psychemedics (PMD), Fred Weinert, bought shares of PMD for $7,840.

This recent transaction increases Fred Weinert’s holding in the company by 1.85% to a total of $448.1K. In addition to Fred Weinert, one other PMD executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $10.69 and a one-year low of $3.58. Currently, Psychemedics has an average volume of 28.14K.

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.