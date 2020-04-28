A Director at PS Business Parks is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at PS Business Parks (PSB), Ronald Havner, exercised options to buy 2,069 PSB shares at $58.82 a share, for a total transaction value of $121.7K. The options were close to expired and Ronald Havner retained stocks.

This is Havner’s first Buy trade following 6 Sell transactions. This recent transaction increases Ronald Havner’s holding in the company by 1.33% to a total of $19.57 million.

Based on PS Business Parks’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $106 million and quarterly net profit of $54.18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $104 million and had a net profit of $44.79 million. The company has a one-year high of $192.14 and a one-year low of $102.49. Currently, PS Business Parks has an average volume of 89.62K.

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-advised, and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.