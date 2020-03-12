A Director at Prudential Bancorp Of Pennsylvania (PBIP) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Prudential Bancorp Of Pennsylvania (PBIP), MILLER BRUCE, bought shares of PBIP for $4,206.

Following this transaction MILLER BRUCE E’s holding in the company was increased by 1.04% to a total of $432.5K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Prudential Bancorp Of Pennsylvania’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $12.63 million and quarterly net profit of $2.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.38 million and had a net profit of $1.97 million. The company has a one-year high of $19.06 and a one-year low of $11.65. PBIP’s market cap is $127.9M and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.49.

The insider sentiment on Prudential Bancorp Of Pennsylvania has been negative according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accept deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.