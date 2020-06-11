A Director at Proofpoint (PFPT) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Proofpoint (PFPT), Evan-Dana L, sold shares of PFPT for $294.2K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Proofpoint’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $250 million and GAAP net loss of -$74,237,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $203 million and had a GAAP net loss of $28.28 million. The company has a one-year high of $133.58 and a one-year low of $83.81. Currently, Proofpoint has an average volume of 536.91K.

Based on 16 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $141.27, reflecting a -16.9% downside.

Evan-Dana L’s trades have generated a -20.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a cybersecurity company. It engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions. Its solutions also includes email protection, advanced threat protection, email authentication, data loss prevention, SaaS application protection, response orchestration and automation, digital risk, web browser isolation, email encryption, archiving, eDiscovery, supervision, secure communication, phishing simulation and security awareness computer-based training. The company was founded by Eric Hahn in May 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More on PFPT: