A Director at Proofpoint is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Proofpoint (PFPT), Kevin Harvey, exercised options to buy 12,500 PFPT shares at $4.88 a share, for a total transaction value of $61K. The options were close to expired and Kevin Harvey retained stocks.

Following Kevin Harvey’s last PFPT Buy transaction on February 12, 2014, the stock climbed by 66.9%. Following this transaction Kevin Harvey’s holding in the company was increased by 4.86% to a total of $28.73 million.

Based on Proofpoint’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $258 million and GAAP net loss of -$22,595,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $214 million and had a GAAP net loss of $28.91 million. The company has a one-year high of $133.00 and a one-year low of $83.81. Currently, Proofpoint has an average volume of 377.69K.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $144.56, reflecting a -26.4% downside. 10 different firms, including Wedbush and Morgan Stanley, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in July 2020, PFPT received 7 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Proofpoint has been neutral according to 65 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a cybersecurity company. It engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions. Its solutions also includes email protection, advanced threat protection, email authentication, data loss prevention, SaaS application protection, response orchestration and automation, digital risk, web browser isolation, email encryption, archiving, eDiscovery, supervision, secure communication, phishing simulation and security awareness computer-based training. The company was founded by Eric Hahn in May 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.