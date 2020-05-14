A Director at ProAssurance (PRA) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at ProAssurance (PRA), Frank Anthony Spinosa, bought shares of PRA for $4,905.

Following this transaction Frank Anthony Spinosa’s holding in the company was increased by 2.83% to a total of $166.9K.

The company has a one-year high of $42.03 and a one-year low of $13.53. Currently, ProAssurance has an average volume of 390.31K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $27.33, reflecting a -51.3% downside.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business. The Workers’ Compensation Insurance segment includes the workers’ compensation business which the company provides for employers, groups and associations. The Lloyd’s Syndicate segment includes operating results from participation in Lloyd’s Syndicate 1729. The Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segment assumes workers’ compensation insurance, healthcare professional liability insurance or a combination of the two from Workers’ Compensation Insurance and Specialty Property & Casualty segments. The Corporate segment includes investing operations managed at the corporate level, non-premium revenues generated outside of insurance entities, and corporate expenses, including interest and U.S. income taxes. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.