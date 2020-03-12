A Director at Principal Financial (PFG) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Principal Financial (PFG), Daniel Gelatt, bought shares of PFG for $999.8K.

This recent transaction increases Daniel Gelatt’s holding in the company by 17.64% to a total of $6.96 million.

Based on Principal Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.05 billion and quarterly net profit of $301 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.77 billion and had a net profit of $237 million. The company has a one-year high of $60.81 and a one-year low of $30.86. PFG’s market cap is $9.88B and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.25.

Principal Financial Group, Inc. is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.