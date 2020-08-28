A Director at Premier (PINC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Premier (PINC), William E Mayer, sold shares of PINC for $127.2K.

Based on Premier’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $335 million and quarterly net profit of $38.16 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $316 million and had a net profit of $9.67 million. The company has a one-year high of $39.70 and a one-year low of $27.11. Currently, Premier has an average volume of 728.00K.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.71, reflecting a -9.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Premier has been negative according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Premier, Inc. operates as a holding company with interests in health services. It specializes in data and analytics, supply chain solutions, advisory and other services. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment offers products and services such as group purchasing, specialty pharmacy, direct sourcing, managed services, and Software-as-a-Service Informatics products. The Performance Services segment provides information technology analytics, and workflow automation and advisory services. The company was founded on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.