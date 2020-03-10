A Director at Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS), Daniel Dupree, bought shares of APTS for $240.8K.

This recent transaction increases Daniel Dupree’s holding in the company by 21.49% to a total of $1.24 million. In addition to Daniel Dupree, one other APTS executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Preferred Apartment Communities’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $124 million and GAAP net loss of $1.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $108 million and had a net profit of $26.58 million. The company has a one-year high of $16.94 and a one-year low of $8.70. Currently, Preferred Apartment Communities has an average volume of 537.53K.

The insider sentiment on Preferred Apartment Communities has been positive according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Student Housing Properties, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.