A Director at Precigen is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Precigen (PGEN), Dean J. Mitchell, exercised options to buy 2,968 PGEN shares at $3.17 a share, for a total transaction value of $9,408. The options were close to expired and Dean J. Mitchell retained stocks.

This recent transaction increases Dean J. Mitchell’s holding in the company by 2.9% to a total of $575.7K.

Based on Precigen’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $29.84 million and GAAP net loss of -$55,998,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $22.59 million and had a GAAP net loss of $60.71 million. The company has a one-year high of $8.70 and a one-year low of $1.26.

Precigen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. The product pipeline includes Isobutanol, Isobutyraldehyde, Farnesene, and Isoprene. The company was founded by Thomas David Reed in 1998 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

