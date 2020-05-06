A Director at PotlatchDeltic (PCH) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at PotlatchDeltic (PCH), Larry Peiros, bought shares of PCH for $214.5K.

Following Larry Peiros’ last PCH Buy transaction on February 03, 2016, the stock climbed by 10.3%. Following this transaction Larry Peiros’ holding in the company was increased by 12.27% to a total of $1.95 million.

Based on PotlatchDeltic’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $209 million and GAAP net loss of -$16,832,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $182 million and had a net profit of $6.56 million. The company has a one-year high of $45.42 and a one-year low of $22.40. PCH’s market cap is $2.2 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 69.50.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.25, reflecting a -12.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on PotlatchDeltic has been positive according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Resource, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Resource segment includes planting and harvesting trees, building and maintaining roads, hunting leases, recreation permits, biomass production and carbon sequestration. The Wood Products segment produces and trades lumber, plywood and residuals. The Real Estate segment markets and sells land holdings. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.