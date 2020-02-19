A Director at Post Holdings (POST) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Post Holdings (POST), Jay W. Brown, sold shares of POST for $356.4K.

Following Jay W. Brown’s last POST Sell transaction on February 11, 2019, the stock climbed by 5.8%.

Based on Post Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.46 billion and quarterly net profit of $99.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.41 billion and had a net profit of $126 million. The company has a one-year high of $113.73 and a one-year low of $94.19. Currently, Post Holdings has an average volume of 506.03K.

The insider sentiment on Post Holdings has been neutral according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Post Holdings, Inc. is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of centre-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, Active Nutrition, and Foodservice.