A Director at Polyone (POL) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Polyone (POL), Richard Fearon, bought shares of POL for $121.7K.

This recent transaction increases Richard Fearon’s holding in the company by 8.91% to a total of $1.73 million. In addition to Richard Fearon, one other POL executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $37.33 and a one-year low of $12.89. POL’s market cap is $1.41B and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.88.

Three different firms, including Oppenheimer and SunTrust Robinson, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Polyone has been positive according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

PolyOne Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution.