A Director at PNC Financial (PNC) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at PNC Financial (PNC), Charles Bunch, bought shares of PNC for $153.1K.

Following Charles Bunch’s last PNC Buy transaction on August 27, 2019, the stock climbed by 29.4%. Following this transaction Charles Bunch’s holding in the company was increased by 26.45% to a total of $725K.

The company has a one-year high of $161.79 and a one-year low of $118.70. PNC’s market cap is $65.66B and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.30.

Five different firms, including Argus Research and Merrill Lynch, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on PNC Financial has been negative according to 101 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of diversified financial services. The company’s financial services include: retail and business banking; residential mortgage banking; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-backed lending; wealth management and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit, lending, brokerage, trust, investment management, and cash management services to consumer and small business customers within its primary geographic markets. The Corporate & Institutional segment provides lending, treasury management, and capital markets-related products and services to mid-sized corporations, government and not-for-profit entities, and selectively to large corporations. The Asset Management Group segment includes personal wealth management for high net worth and ultra high net worth clients and institutional asset management. The BlackRock segment operates as a publicly-traded investment management firm providing a broad range of investment, risk management and technology services to institutional and retail clients worldwide. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.