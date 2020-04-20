A Director at Plug Power (PLUG) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Plug Power (PLUG), Maureen Helmer, bought shares of PLUG for $125.5K.

Following this transaction Maureen Helmer’s holding in the company was increased by 22.86% to a total of $1.06 million. Following Maureen Helmer’s last PLUG Buy transaction on March 28, 2016, the stock climbed by 2.5%.

Based on Plug Power’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $98.2 million and GAAP net loss of -$11,737,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $59.82 million and had a GAAP net loss of $16.85 million. The company has a one-year high of $6.06 and a one-year low of $1.87. Currently, Plug Power has an average volume of 10.42M.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.93, reflecting a -25.2% downside. Six different firms, including B.Riley FBR and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Plug Power has been positive according to 57 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Plug Power, Inc. provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses. The company was founded by George C. McNamee and Larry G. Garberding on June 27, 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, NY.

