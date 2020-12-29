A Director at Plains All American (PAA) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Plains All American (PAA), Chris Temple, sold shares of PAA for $274.7K.

The company has a one-year high of $19.39 and a one-year low of $3.00. PAA’s market cap is $6.54 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.60.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.67, reflecting a -16.1% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold PAA with a $10.00 price target.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of transportation, storage, terminalling and marketing of crude oil, refined products and other natural gas-related petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segments consist of fee-based activities associated with transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks and barges. The Facilities segment includes fee-based activities associated with providing storage, terminalling and throughput services for crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well LPG fractionation and isomerization services. The Supply and Logistics segment is engaged in the sale of gathered and bulk-purchased crude oil and natural gas liquids volumes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.