A Director at Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Pinnacle West Capital (PNW), Bruce J. Nordstrom, sold shares of PNW for $468.5K.

Following Bruce J. Nordstrom’s last PNW Sell transaction on March 13, 2019, the stock climbed by 7.0%. In addition to Bruce J. Nordstrom, 3 other PNW executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $105.51 and a one-year low of $84.26. PNW’s market cap is $11.17B and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.97.

The insider sentiment on Pinnacle West Capital has been negative according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co.