A Director at PGT (PGTI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at PGT (PGTI), Rodney Hershberger, sold shares of PGTI for $350.2K.

Following Rodney Hershberger’s last PGTI Sell transaction on January 23, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.0%.

Based on PGT’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $198 million and quarterly net profit of $15.11 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $190 million and had a net profit of $10.47 million. The company has a one-year high of $18.48 and a one-year low of $13.30. PGTI’s market cap is $1.02B and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.23.

The insider sentiment on PGT has been negative according to 49 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

PGT Innovations, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of windows and doors. It offers its products under the brands PGT Custom Windows and Doors, CGI, and WinDoor. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in North Venice, FL.