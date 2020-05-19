A Director at PFSweb (PFSW) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at PFSweb (PFSW), James F. Reilly, sold shares of PFSW for $40.3K.

Following James F. Reilly’s last PFSW Sell transaction on September 17, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.8%.

Based on PFSweb’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $76.7 million and GAAP net loss of -$231,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $72.15 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.16 million. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 567.83. The company has a one-year high of $6.40 and a one-year low of $1.50.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.00, reflecting a 7.3% upside.

The insider sentiment on PFSweb has been positive according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

PFSweb, Inc. engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services, and PFS Operations. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment offers services to support and improve the digital shopping experience of shopping online, such as strategic commerce consulting, strategy, design, and digital marketing services and technology services. The PFS Operations segment covers services to support and improve the physical experience, such as order management, order fulfillment, customer care, and payment services. The company was founded by Mark C. Layton in 1994 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.