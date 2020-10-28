A Director at Pentair is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Pentair (PNR), David Wi Jones, exercised options to sell 10,532 PNR shares at $23.49 a share, for a total transaction value of $545.1K.

Following David Wi Jones’ last PNR Sell transaction on November 13, 2019, the stock climbed by 8.1%.

Based on Pentair’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $799 million and quarterly net profit of $111 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $714 million and had a net profit of $92.3 million. The company has a one-year high of $52.87 and a one-year low of $22.01. PNR’s market cap is $8.65 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 24.70.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $55.50, reflecting a -9.3% downside.

David Wi Jones’ trades have generated a -18.8% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. It operates through the following business segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories. The Filtration Solutions segment distributes water and fluid treatment products and systems, including pressure tanks and vessels, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, point-of-entry and point-of-use systems, gas recovery solutions, embrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems, and advanced membrane filtration and separation systems. The Flow Technologies segment offers products ranging from light duty diaphragm pumps to high-flow turbine pumps and solid handling pumps. The company was founded by Murray J. Harpole, Vern Stone, Vincent Follmer, Leroy Nelson, and Gary Ostrand on August 31, 1966 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

