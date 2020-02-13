A Director at PennyMac Mortgage (PMT) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at PennyMac Mortgage (PMT), Stacey Stewart, sold shares of PMT for $44.54K.

Following Stacey Stewart’s last PMT Sell transaction on March 15, 2012, the stock climbed by 15.5%.

Currently, PennyMac Mortgage has an average volume of 814.35K. PMT’s market cap is $2.35B and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.59. The company has a one-year high of $23.79 and a one-year low of $19.74.

The insider sentiment on PennyMac Mortgage has been negative according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities.