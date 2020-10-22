A Director at Penns Woods Bancorp (PWOD) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Penns Woods Bancorp (PWOD), Jill Fortinsky Schwartz, sold shares of PWOD for $165.6K.

The company has a one-year high of $36.27 and a one-year low of $18.72. PWOD’s market cap is $148 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.70.

The insider sentiment on Penns Woods Bancorp has been positive according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding bank of Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank. It offers a range of products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts. It also provides secured & unsecured commercial and consumer loans, financing commercial transactions, making construction & mortgage loans,and the rental of safe deposit facilities. The company was founded on January 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Williamsport, PA.