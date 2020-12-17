A Director at Pennantpark Floating Rate (PFLT) is Selling Shares

On December 15, a Director at Pennantpark Floating Rate (PFLT), Samuel Katz, sold shares of PFLT for $187.6K.

This is Katz’s first Sell trade following 18 Buy transactions. Following Samuel Katz’s last PFLT Sell transaction on June 11, 2020, the stock climbed by 3.2%.

Based on Pennantpark Floating Rate’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $18.05 million and quarterly net profit of $16.99 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.34 million and had a net profit of $7.37 million. The company has a one-year high of $12.67 and a one-year low of $3.34. PFLT’s market cap is $420 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.30.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified investment company. It invests primarily in loans bearing a variable-rate of interest or floating rate loans, and other investments made to U.S. middle-market companies. The company was founded by Arthur Howard Penn on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.