A Director at Pegasystems (PEGA) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Pegasystems (PEGA), Richard H. Jones, sold shares of PEGA for $468.1K.

Following Richard H. Jones’ last PEGA Sell transaction on June 10, 2019, the stock climbed by 24.7%. In addition to Richard H. Jones, 2 other PEGA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Pegasystems’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $266 million and GAAP net loss of -$25,372,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $213 million and had a GAAP net loss of $28.72 million. The company has a one-year high of $103.13 and a one-year low of $38.01. Currently, Pegasystems has an average volume of 657.34K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $111.50, reflecting a -13.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Pegasystems has been negative according to 119 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Pegasystems, Inc. engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.